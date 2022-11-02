Grand opening of H-E-B’s Plano store generates a huge crowd

PLANO – H-E-B continues its expansion into North Texas, opening a new store in Plano.

Hundreds of people eagerly awaited entry to the store ahead of the 6 a.m. opening on Wednesday morning.

The 118,000-square-foot store joins the recently opened Frisco H-E-B and six Central Market locations in the Dallas Fort Worth area, according to a news release.

H-E-B in Plano had its grand opening on Wednesday. (H-E-B)

The grocery store features Home by H-E-B’s home décor department and a True Texas BBQ joint.

New additions were introduced at the store, including a unique Café Ole coffee blend — Taste of DFW —which entails caramel, chocolate, and pecan flavors, and a new line of DFW sushi options made with avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, and salmon.

“This endeavor into the DFW Metroplex has been a company-wide passion project,” said H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food Drug Juan-Carlos Rück. “At H-E-B, our goal is quite simple, we want to serve the community. Partners are the heart of our company and are committed to providing a fun, exciting shopping experience for Plano customers.”

The grocery store is located at 6001 Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.

H-E-B newly opened Plano store. (H-E-B)

