Spriester Sessions: Beto O’Rourke

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester sat down for a one-on-one interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in the latest Spriester Session.

SAN ANTONIO – With less than a week away from the general election, Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke are making a flurry of campaign stops.

In the past several months, KSAT reached out to both campaigns asking if we could do a sit-down interview with each candidate. Only O’Rourke took us up on the request.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester talked with the former Congressman about abortion, immigration and Uvalde. He also asked O’Rourke about the celebrities who have endorsed him including Lin Manuel Miranda, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves and others, and whether he thinks that will translate into getting Texans to vote for him.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player at the top of this article.

Meanwhile, Abbott will be in Bexar County on Thursday. KSAT will be at his events and will share his comments on KSAT newscasts and on KSAT.com