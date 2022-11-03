Whataburger gets festive with its 2022 holiday retail collection

Get festive with Whataburger’s new holiday apparel line.

SAN ANTONIO – Get cozy this winter with Whataburger’s new holiday apparel line.

The fast-food giant is releasing limited edition holiday apparel and seasonal collectibles through November, according to a news release.

The sweaters feature the iconic Whataburger signature script with seasonal graphics and iconic Whataburger meal favorites.

Festive pajama sets feature the Whataburger logo and theme colors with sizes to fit the whole family.

The sweaters are already available for purchase, but the pajamas will launch online on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This year’s collectibles will be released on Nov. 15, including a Nutcracker, stockings, and a snow globe.

