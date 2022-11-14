San Antonio Zoo debuts new wine that supports wildlife conservation

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has partnered with the Director of Wine Making at Kerrville Hills Winery, John Rivenburgh, to create Conservino, a wine that will help conservation efforts in wildlife.

All of the proceeds collected from sales of Conservino will go to support San Antonio Zoo-led conservation efforts, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to launch Conservino wine with our new partners at Kerrville Hills Winery,” said President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow. “Our very own COO, Jesse Vargas, John, and his winery team have created two incredible tasting wines for us that will help grow and support our conservation programs.”

The San Antonio Zoo has also orchestrated other wildlife preservation beverages, including their Conserveza beer, in which a portion of proceeds collected from sales helped wildlife conservation programs.

Conservino is sold at select locations that include Fralo’s and Bar 301 in San Antonio.

Also on KSAT.com: