Man stabbed Central Texas deputy in the neck after shoplifting at H-E-B, police say

A Central Texas man was arrested for stabbing a Bastrop County deputy after stealing from H-E-B, according to police.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jaime Eliseo Canales, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, Austin police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Canales is accused of going to the H-E-B in the 2300 block of East Riverside Drive, grabbing items without paying for them and trying to leave with the stolen goods.

When employees stopped him and asked for the items back, Canales handed over the merchandise but requested law enforcement, police said.

A deputy with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the store for his shift and approached the suspect.

Police said that after a brief interaction, Canales stabbed the deputy multiple times.

The deputy, whose injuries included a stab wound to the neck, was taken to the hospital. He needed surgery and is recovering.

“APD arrested Canales. He admitted to stabbing the deputy and showed no remorse,” police said in the post.

APD said Canales has a criminal history of shoplifting, robbery and assault, including attacking his mother.

“In a previous shoplifting case, he physically attacked a victim and threatened to kill her,” APD said, adding the incident happened in 2016. “That same case was dropped from a felony offense to a misdemeanor by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.”

Canales was taken to the Travis County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

Read also: