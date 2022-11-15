Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say

A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records.

Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.

In the latest incident, police said, Rogers showed up at a woman’s apartment on April 30 although she had a protective order against him.

Rogers “does not follow” the order, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The court documents state that Rogers texted the woman all day, verbally abused her and threatened her with physical violence.

After Rogers showed up at the apartment complex, he threatened the woman with a knife, lit a shirt on fire and threw it on her balcony, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that she heard Rogers “clearly state that he was going to make sure she did not have a place to live,” the affidavit states.

Rogers ran off and the woman was able to extinguish the flames with a pot of water. The fire damaged a portion of the wood-framed balcony.

His bond is set at $169,500, records show.

