An unofficial poll of KSAT viewers finds 4 out of 5 think San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry should resign

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is facing charges after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Nov. 6.
The District 10 councilman is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information and officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
Perry was granted a requested sabbatical Monday after the San Antonio City Council passed a vote of “no-confidence” following the incident.
SAPD Chief William McManus answered questions from KSAT reporter Garret Brngr on Wednesday about how the responding officer handled the initial investigation.
