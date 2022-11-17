An unofficial poll of KSAT viewers finds 4 out of 5 think San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry should resign

Clayton Perry will continue to be paid while on 'sabbatical,' as will his temporary replacement

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is facing charges after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Nov. 6.

The District 10 councilman is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information and officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

Perry was granted a requested sabbatical Monday after the San Antonio City Council passed a vote of “no-confidence” following the incident.

SAPD Chief William McManus answered questions from KSAT reporter Garret Brngr on Wednesday about how the responding officer handled the initial investigation.

Councilman Clayton Perry's tough comments on crime contrast his calls for compassion from his colleagues, with many supporting him for seeking help. But the response isn't sitting well with some residents.

More than 500 KSAT viewers shared their thoughts in a recent unscientific poll that shows nearly 80% of people who voted in the poll think Perry should resign.

Not all of the poll respondents live in District 10.

About half of the poll respondents said they voted for Perry in 2021.

Nearly 80 percent of respondents said Perry should resign.

Some of the viewer responses sent to KSAT have been listed below. The quote will include how that person voted and the reason that person chose that answer.

**All responses are verbatim and have not been altered in any way.

YES - Because I guarantee I’d be unemployed under similar circumstances.

NO - Made a mistake

YES - He is suppose to be a remodel for our community. We dnt need that!! We regular people get punished to the full extent of the law AND SO SHOULD HE!!!

NO - He is just another human like the rest of us. We all make mistakes and poor choices. We need people like us to represent us. We do not need arrogant perfectionists.

YES - Because he is not above the law no sobriety test nothing at all come on. Anyone else it would have been different for sure.

YES - He was obviously intoxicated and left the scene of a crime. No one is above the law and he should be prosecuted as any other person committing such a crime. He incriminated himself on the police body cam and no denying it wasn’t him behind the wheel.

NO - Councilman Perry has served his country and his city flawlessly for many years.” To err is human… to forgive Divine.”

YES - He didn’t not act right and people should have a leader that can handle things like that.

NO - Simple mistake

YES - I feel that he should resign because of it were any other plain citizen that would have done this charges and arrests would have happened right away.

YES - His behavior is unfitting of an elected representative.

YES - He chose to drive while drunk. It could have been much worse. People on office should live up to a high standard and set an example for others. If it were someone who was not a councilman especially if he was a man of color, he’d be facing jail time.

NO - not a perry fan, but i believe people deserve 2nd chances. so lucky that no tragedy occurred and he can be allowed to help himself and face his constituents.

What do you think? Take the survey here or leave a comment below.