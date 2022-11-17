59º

Local News

An unofficial poll of KSAT viewers finds 4 out of 5 think San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry should resign

More than 500 viewers took the poll; some shared their reasoning on whether the District 10 councilman should resign

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Clayton Perry, Data, City Council
Clayton Perry will continue to be paid while on 'sabbatical,' as will his temporary replacement

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is facing charges after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Nov. 6.

The District 10 councilman is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information and officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

Perry was granted a requested sabbatical Monday after the San Antonio City Council passed a vote of “no-confidence” following the incident.

SAPD Chief William McManus answered questions from KSAT reporter Garret Brngr on Wednesday about how the responding officer handled the initial investigation.

Councilman Clayton Perry's tough comments on crime contrast his calls for compassion from his colleagues, with many supporting him for seeking help. But the response isn't sitting well with some residents.

More than 500 KSAT viewers shared their thoughts in a recent unscientific poll that shows nearly 80% of people who voted in the poll think Perry should resign.

Not all of the poll respondents live in District 10.

About half of the poll respondents said they voted for Perry in 2021.

Nearly 80 percent of respondents said Perry should resign.

Some of the viewer responses sent to KSAT have been listed below. The quote will include how that person voted and the reason that person chose that answer.

**All responses are verbatim and have not been altered in any way.

What do you think? Take the survey here or leave a comment below.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email