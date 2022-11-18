54º

Las Palapas to open restaurant in Schertz

Project expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2023

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Las Palapas, Food, Restaurant
San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurant is adding Schertz to its growing list of new locations.

Construction on the restaurant in Schertz is expected to start on April 1, 2023, and be complete on Dec. 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing.

The new $7,531-square-foot building is estimated to cost $1 million to build.

The popular restaurant has been serving tacos and other delicious Mexican food since 1981 and, in recent years, has been expanding its franchise.

According to the Los Palapas site, many locations have been built around the San Antonio area recently, and the franchise has expanded to Austin and Dallas.

