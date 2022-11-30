Boerne-based gymnastic coach likely exposed himself to more children, police say

Boerne Police Chief, Steve Pérez said 74 year-old Michael Spiller bonded out of Kendall County Jail late Tuesday morning on a charge of indecency with a child.

Boerne, TEXAS – Boerne Police Chief Steve Pérez said 74-year-old Michael Spiller bonded out of Kendall County Jail late Tuesday morning on a charge of indecency with a child.

Pérez said Spiller initially turned himself into the Kendall County Detention Center on Friday, Nov. 18, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“The investigating detective also obtained a search warrant for the residence located here in Kendall County, where Spiller was residing,” Pérez said. “Spiller was not home at the time the search warrant was executed.”

Investigators said Spiller is again behind bars for a separate charge.

“We were working on executing the second arrest warrant for the same offense of indecency with the child,” Pérez said. “Shortly after he bonded out, he was subsequently arrested for that second offense.”

Investigators said the second charge involves the same victim.

“The victim told our detective that Spiller exposed themselves on two different occasions during the bus ride,” Pérez said. “The victim stated Spiller would point the rearview mirror down in a downward position, exposing his genitals to the victim and possibly other children on the bus. The victim said she could see his genitals, told him to stop, but he would not.”

According to police, the incident dates back to 2001, when the female victim was around 12 years old. The victim told police the abuse happened at the “Circus Arts for Kids” summer camp at Boerne Gymnastics Center.

“The victim advised during their time at the camp, Spiller would transport the group of kids from the Boerne Gymnastics Center to a bed and breakfast,” Pérez said.

According to investigators, Spiller likely coached at Boerne Gymnastics Center until May this year.

Pérez said the investigation began in late September and added that the Texas Rangers Division and FBI had been notified due to the extent of the cases.

“Our investigation shows Spiller has ties to several cities in Texas, including Houston, Giddings, Galveston and Boerne,” Pérez said. “Over his decades-long career in gymnastics, Spiller has ties in New Mexico, California, Hawaii and Europe.

During Tuesday’s press conference, investigators released a compilation of photos of Spiller in hopes that victims or witnesses recognize the suspect and come forward with information.

“Even if the crime occurred outside of Kendall County, the Boerne Police Department will assist you in making reports the appropriate jurisdiction,” Kendall County District Attorney Nicole Bishop said. “It does not matter when it may have occurred. No case is too old.”

Bishop added that her office’s specially trained victim advocates are ready to help assist victims.

“(They) are available to assist and provide support as well and to anyone that believes they are a victim of a crime committed by Mr. Spiller,” Bishop said. “We are here to help. It is our top priority to provide a safe, secure and supportive environment for those who may wish to come forward. It takes courage to speak out, and we will honor that courage.”

Victims and those with information are encouraged to call (830)-249-8645. Contact the lead investigator, James Vela, with Boerne PD at jvela@boerne-tx.gov or contact Lt. Chris Walk at cwalk@boerne-tx.gov.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Gymnastics, summer camp coach in Boerne accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls, police say