SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the Northeast Side on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.

Details about the cause of the fire or any injuries are unknown at this time. As of 6:15 a.m., at least 30 SAFD units are responding to the scene.

