Human skull found in wooded area of SW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A human skull was discovered late Thursday afternoon in a wooded area of southwest Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

At a news conference Friday, Salazar said a family made the discovery while picking up some lost cargo in a grassy area in the 7900 block of Serro Medina near the intersection of Pue Road and Loop 1604.

Salazar said due to windy, cold weather, deputies delayed searching the area for more remains until Friday. A mobile command post has been set up for the search, which includes help from cadaver canines, a BCSO civilian volunteer search and rescue group, and BCSO cadets.

The sheriff said it was too early to tell who the skull belongs to and added that it could possibly be a murder victim or a homeless person. The skull still had some teeth in it and it’s hoped that the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office can help identify the person.

Salazar said the skull, which showed no signs of trauma, could have been in the area for up to two years.

