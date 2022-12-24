Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations.

A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.

The good news is on Sunday, temperatures will start to climb up into the upper 40s and low 50s.

RELATED: Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio

With this in mind, Bexar County officials will cease relief operations at 9 a.m., Dec. 25.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Bexar County officials said they have seen the following:

Since the beginning of the weather event, Bexar County had 17 persons using the warming centers. 13 stayed at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Universal City, with six persons remaining at the time of this report. Four persons used the Bexar County Emergency Services District (ESD) 3 warming center with no one remaining at this time.

Bexar County ESD 5 and ESD 7 warming centers did not have anyone seeking respite from the extreme temperatures.

Bexar County Emergency Services District 2 responded to one incident concerning a burst waterline in a residential setting. No additional assets or assistance was needed. All residents were able to remain onsite and shelter in place. No other major law enforcement or fire/EMS incidents were reported from the area of unincorporated Bexar County.

BCECD continued to conduct street outreach passing out blankets, food, and water. Blankets were also made available to our partners with the City of San Antonio.

To find a warming center nearest you, follow this link. If you need a ride to a warming center, call 311 (210-207-6000).