‘Our fate is in their hands’: Flight cancelations, delays cause holiday headaches at San Antonio International Airport

Vast majority of cancelations are Southwest Airlines flights

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Travelers wait at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 as more than a dozen flights were canceled. The holiday weekend saw thousands of flights canceled across the country, largely due to weather. (KSAT)

Hundreds of travelers faced flight delays or cancelations at San Antonio International Airport over the Christmas weekend, largely due to weather and Winter Storm Elliot.

On Monday morning, more than a dozen flights were canceled at SAT, with the vast majority being Southwest Airlines flights. Some were departures but more were arrivals. Find current flight statuses here.

That adds to several local delays and cancellations from days prior.

Long lines could be seen at Southwest’s ticketing area on Monday morning.

Nicole Lewis is one of hundreds of people who are stuck at the airport Monday because of canceled flights.

“We’re just waiting for our fates kind of in their hands at this point,” Lewis said. “I don’t have a lot of time off of work. So the time that we do get, we just want to be able to relax.”

Chris Perry, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, said the company and its customers are “still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation.”

He said he was unable to provide numbers specific to San Antonio International Airport.

“With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue work to stabilize and improve our operation,” Perry wrote in a statement to KSAT 12. “We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.

Shervin Nooshin said that wasn’t good enough for his situation.

“We purposely booked a place where we knew it was not going to be weather issues, but we’re still facing the same the same thing,” he said.

“They tried to reschedule for different, different days, but obviously we already booked hotels and we have plans and everything. So we’re here in line hoping that they can do something for us,” Nooshin said.

The other issue is customer service delays.

Southwest Airlines said it is experiencing an “abnormally high call volume,” so the lines are busy and travelers say they could not make changes online. Instead, travelers waited in line for hours at the airport.

“Hopefully we can get a flight at least some part today. Well, I don’t care what part it is, as long as it’s today,” Caleb Caro said.

Over the Christmas weekend, travelers across the country faced thousands of flight delays and cancelations, including more than 3,000 on Christmas Day, according to CNN.

