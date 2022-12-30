Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Side street

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a pickup truck on the North Side.

San Antonio police say the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Vance Jackson Road, north of Interstate 10.

The woman, who police say was homeless, was crossing Vance Jackson from east to west when a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading southbound struck her.

She was unresponsive at the scene but was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition as of Friday morning, police said.

The driver who struck her is not expected to face any charges. The driver admitted to police that they had been drinking before the crash, but they were not intoxicated, police said.

