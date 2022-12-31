Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

A man and woman were getting into their truck in the parking lot when someone pulled up and threatened them with an AR-style weapon, demanding they give him their vehicle, police said.

The couple drove off and were followed by the suspect who shot at them, blowing out their front tire, according to SAPD.

The man in the truck was shot in the leg and he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The woman was not struck and is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible. The investigation continues.