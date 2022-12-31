60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after the shooting

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

A man and woman were getting into their truck in the parking lot when someone pulled up and threatened them with an AR-style weapon, demanding they give him their vehicle, police said.

The couple drove off and were followed by the suspect who shot at them, blowing out their front tire, according to SAPD.

The man in the truck was shot in the leg and he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The woman was not struck and is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

email