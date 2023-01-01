70º

SAFD: Two-story home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day

Two people safely escaped the fire, uninjured

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Fire, North Side, SAFD
SAN ANTONIO – A destructive fire at a two-story home on the North Side on New Year’s Day leaves a family displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at 2:49 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Pebble Bow.

Fire officials said two people were inside the home during the fire but made it out safely, uninjured, before it partially collapsed.

The home was a complete loss, according to SAFD. The family was reported to have a place to stay, and the Red Cross was not needed.

SAFD told residents of the home that they believed the fire was electrical. The investigation continues.

