These Texas State Parks in South, Central Texas are holding special events to celebrate 100 years in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Texas State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2023, and to commemorate the big anniversary, parks are holding a variety of events throughout the year.
A news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states that every state park will host at least one special event to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
H-E-B has partnered with TPWD and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation by donating $1 million to help fund the events.
“We invite all Texans to experience these precious public lands that truly belong to them,” Rodney Franklin, director of TPWD’s Texas State Parks, said in the release. “We hope this is the year every Texan visits at least one state park. We are going to take advantage of the excitement about the Centennial to showcase everything our parks have to offer, and we’re thrilled that H-E-B will be supporting our celebration.”
See below for a list of events at state parks in South and Central Texas, that have been announced as of Tuesday, Jan. 10. TPWD has a full list that will be updated through the year; click here for that list.
January
- Jan. 28: Kid Fish 2023, Lake Corpus Christi State Park.
February
- Feb. 18: Special Geocache Challenge: It’s All About Water, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
- Feb. 18: The Wonder of Texas’ Native Plants, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
- Feb. 18: Our Past, Present & Future: 100 Million Years Ago to 100 Years From Now, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
- Feb. 18: Hike to the Dinosaur Tracks, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
- Feb. 18: Guided Hike to the Savannah Restoration Area, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
- Feb. 18: The History of Government Canyon, Government Canyon State Natural Area.
March
- March 2: 45th Birthday Celebration, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.
- March 25: Pollinators and Parks!, Guadalupe River State Park.
- March 25: Ranching Heritage Day, Hill Country State Natural Area.
April
- April 1: Palmetto State Park -100 Years, 100 Species, Palmetto State Park.
- April 15: Mustang Island State Park – Explore the Shore Event, Mustang Island State Park.
- April 15: 100 Years at South Llano River, South Llano River State Park.
- April 15: McKinney Falls Fest: 100-year Celebration, McKinney Falls State Park.
- April 22: Celebration under the Stars, Pedernales Falls State Park.
- April 29: Goose Island Extravaganza!, Goose Island State Park.
May
- May 6: 100-Year Fun For All Celebration, Inks Lake State Park.
- May 13: A Day in the Life of a Cedar Chopper, Colorado Bend State Park.
- May 20: Blanco State Park Celebration, Blanco State Park.
June
- June 3: Lockhart State Park Showcase, Lockhart State Park.
July
- July 15: 100-Year Boat-A-Thon, Inks Lake State Park.
September
- Sept. 2: Sync Yourself Where “Life’s Better Outside” ...at the Sinkhole!, Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area.
- Sept. 17: Seed Stomp, Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site.
October
- Oct. 28: Celebrate Bats, Trains & Astronomy!, Old Tunnel State Park.
December
- Dec. 17: 54th Annual Tree Lighting, Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site.