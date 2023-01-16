Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March.

This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.

Cross told KSAT that Monday’s event marked his first march. When asked why he decided to participate, he said “because everything starts to hit closer to home.”

“And it wasn’t that I never wanted to (participate) before ... but priorities shift when you lose a huge part of yourself,” he said.

Cross said the group Lives Robbed will continue to participate in events to “make sure our kids’ lives weren’t lost in vain.”

Lives Robbed was formed by the relatives of 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed on May 24. The group has remained steadfast in its push for gun control, transparency and accountability from lawmakers and law enforcement agencies.

Cross thanked the marchers who have expressed support for the group.

“It means so much because that’s what helps us move day to day,” he said.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation. This year’s theme is “Together We Can Be The Dream.”

