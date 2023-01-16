66º

WATCH LIVE: Sky 12 flies over MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio

The march starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people are gathering in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years.

Watch a live aerial view of the march from Sky 12 in the video player above.

The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, starting at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.

The route then heads west on Martin Luther King Drive to Pittman-Sullivan Park.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation. This year’s theme is “Together We Can Be The Dream.”

Marchers can use free VIA bus service to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. from the Freeman Coliseum at 3201 E. Houston St. and St. Philip’s College and 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.

VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide free public transportation to and from the march.

Click here to learn more about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio.

