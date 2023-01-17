1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10.

Police said a driver was traveling east on the access road in a dump truck when he ignored a red light.

The 18-wheeler struck a BMW SUV traveling south on the I-10 access road.

SAPD said the driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said both vehicles were a total loss.

The reason why the driver ran the red light is unknown, and intoxication is not suspected.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.