74º

LIVE

Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Northwest Side crash, SAPD says

Crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crash, North Side
Police lights police tape

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at N Loop 1604 near I-10.

Police said a driver was traveling east on the access road in a dump truck when he ignored a red light.

The 18-wheeler struck a BMW SUV traveling south on the I-10 access road.

SAPD said the driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said both vehicles were a total loss.

The reason why the driver ran the red light is unknown, and intoxication is not suspected.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email