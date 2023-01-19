‘The timing was kind of right:’ San Antonio City Council candidates begin filing for May 6 ballot

Incumbents and newcomers alike began arriving a little after 8 a.m. at San Antonio City Hall on Wednesday to get onto the May 6 city ballot as early as possible.

San Antonio – Incumbents and newcomers alike began arriving a little after 8 a.m. at San Antonio City Hall on Wednesday to get onto the May 6 city ballot as early as possible.

The filing period for the city’s general election, which includes all 10 council districts and the mayor’s seat, opened on Wednesday and will run until Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. To deal with the initial rush of applicants, City Clerk Debbie Racca-Sittre set up a “filing day” with her staff in the council briefing room where they could process multiple applications at a time.

Though 14 people had already completed their ballot applications by the end of Wednesday, many more are likely to follow.

“My staff told me that in the past we can have up to maybe 100 people in total,” said Racca-Sittre, who is overseeing her first general election cycle as clerk.

The first candidate to arrive Wednesday was Thunderbird Hills Neighborhood Association President Dan Rossiter, who’s seeking to replace District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Sandoval’s resignation announcement on Tuesday means the District 7 race is the only one so far that is guaranteed not to have an incumbent candidate.

“So for the past couple of years, I’ve been thinking about it. And obviously, with recent developments, the timing was kind of right to throw my hat in and pursue that,” said Rossiter, who is also an engineer at Southwest Research Institute.

Rossiter is not the only one who sees an opportunity.

SA Digital Connects Executive Director Marina Alderete Gavito also filed Wednesday.

“I’ve always been thinking about how I could serve best locally at the local level, because I really feel that’s where change happens,” Gavito said.

While Rossiter and Gavito are seeking office for the first time, others have been down the road before.

Irina Rudolph ran for the District 6 council seat in 2021, but was beaten by Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda.

“The first time it was kind of spur of the moment. I woke up and I said, ‘I’m running’ - no help, no money. This time I’m prepared. I have a group of volunteers, and so I’m planning to win this time,” Rudolph said.

Cabello Havrda also came in to file her paperwork on Wednesday as she seeks a third term.

“The more tenure you get on council, the more you’re able to get things done in a way, you know? So it’s a lot more opportunity for me, really,” she said.

For information on how to file for a place on the May 6 ballot, click here.

Also on KSAT.com: