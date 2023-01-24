52º

LIVE

Local News

17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say

Victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seguin, Crime, Guadalupe County

SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning.

Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call for a stabbing at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of FM 467, not far from Highway 46.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where she remains in stable condition but the suspect had already fled the location when deputies arrived.

Guerra Jr. was found in Seguin a short time later and arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and an additional charge for assault causing bodily injury.

He is currently being held at the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center on two bonds totaling $200,000.

More headlines:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email