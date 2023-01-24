51º

LIVE

Local News

Rain-related power outages darken thousands of homes, businesses

More than a dozen power poles caught fire, CPS Energy says

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Weather, San Antonio, CPS Energy, North Side
An emergency light brightens the inside of a North Side Whataburger restaurant. Almost everything else near Highway 281 and Brook Hollow was in the dark Tuesday morning due to widespread power outages. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The calendar may say it is Tuesday, but power outages across the area made it feel more like a Monday for thousands of people.

Many struggled in the dark Tuesday morning to get ready for work or school.

At one point, about 4,000 homes and businesses throughout the city of San Antonio had no electricity.

“As I was driving along (Highway) 281, nothing was on. No gas station lights, no street lights. So I just thought to myself, ‘Well, this will be interesting,’” said LaToya Adams.

She was on her way to the gym that she manages, The Union, when she realized most of the strip mall, located near Highway 281 and Thousand Oaks, was in the dark.

Surprisingly, her business had emergency lighting, which came on just in time.

“We just decided the show must go on because people need their fitness and that’s how they feel better in the morning,” Adams said.

Michael Gray, meanwhile, had gotten off to work without a hitch.

However, right round 7:30 a.m., the lights near his home and the store where he works, suddenly went out.

“Luckily, it’s daytime so you can see. But everything’s out, refrigerator. Nothing’s on,” he said.

Gray was able to head home briefly to check on things inside his apartment near Heimer and Bitters roads.

“I just wanted to put my milk in the freezer, my eggs in the freezer for right now, because you don’t know how long this is going to last,” Gray said.

Across the street from his home, students at Coker Elementary School had to hold a special celebration in an unusual way.

According to a spokeswoman with the North East Independent School District, students began their 100th day of the school year by using flashlights and daylight from the windows.

However, Aubrey Chancellor said the outage was relatively short-lived. The lights came back on by around 9:30 a.m.

A message posted to CPS Energy’s Twitter page said more than a dozen of the utility’s power poles caught fire during the rainy weather, causing the widespread outages.

The message said crews were working to make repairs as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email