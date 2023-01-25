47º

Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Repairs are underway to fix a sinkhole in a shopping center parking lot on the far West Side. Police and workers have put up caution tape and shopping carts to block the road, but a driver still managed to drive into the hole on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side.

Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon.

A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of a Target store led to large amounts of water in the lot.

Witnesses told KSAT the break and the hole have been a problem since Monday.

The plumber working to fix the water main measured it and said the sinkhole was about 5 feet tall.

It’s going to take a while to fix the problem. The plumber says he’s waiting on equipment and the green light to shut the water off for some of the stores.

Police and workers have used caution tape and shopping carts to block the road. One driver still managed to drop into the hole. No one was injured.

If you’re heading to Target or Ross near Culebra and Loop 1604, use caution in the parking lot.

