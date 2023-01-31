Somerset ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Somerset ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. José H. Moreno as its lone finalist for superintendent.

SOMERSET, Texas – The Somerset ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. José H. Moreno as its lone finalist for superintendent.

According to a news release, Moreno has over 28 years in education, eight of which he has served as superintendent. He has also served as an assistant superintendent of leadership, senior executive director of curriculum and instruction, principal, and bilingual teacher.

Moreno is currently superintendent of the Robstown Independent School District. He also served as superintendent for La Vernia ISD, where he created the district’s first dual-language program. The district also experienced significant gains in its state accountability ratings including an increase in dual credit performance, the news release said.

He was recently named the Region 2 Superintendent of the Year and serves as the Region 2 Superintendent Advisory Committee President.

Under his leadership, Robstown ISD has experienced significant gains in its state accountability ratings as well as improvements in its college, career, and military readiness performance, the news release said.

“I am humbled and honored by the board’s decision to select me as their next superintendent of schools. The Somerset Independent School District and its community are known for their school pride and strategic efforts to provide a quality education for their children. I will work diligently to serve the amazing students and staff of Somerset ISD and look forward to working side-by-side with its highly committed board, as a Team of 8, to achieve our mission of providing exemplary preparation for higher education and life.”

Also on KSAT.com: