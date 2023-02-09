18-wheeler in road rage incident, a first for driving instructor

SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy Mark Alonso said he’s seen road rage worsen in the last six years that he’s owned a driving school.

Whether it’s being able to lawfully carry a weapon or pandemic stress, Alonso said, “People are just less tolerant it just seems like these days, for whatever reason.”

But Alonso said it was a first for him hearing that the driver of an 18-wheeler had been involved in a road rage incident. San Antonio police said the big rig driver drove away early Wednesday after allegedly shooting three times, wounding the driver of a pick-up truck hauling a trailer.

“I have never heard of that ever happening,” Alonso said.

If the driver is caught, Alonso said he risks losing his freedom and his livelihood.

Alonso said before a commercial driver’s license or CDL is granted, there is a rigorous certification process and background checks.

“So obviously, this person was out of control,” Alonso said. “Ruining your livelihood over an incident that happened on the road just doesn’t make much sense.”

In his class about road rage, Alonso said he tells students, both high schoolers and adults alike, to keep in mind they don’t know what has triggered the aggressive driver.

“They’re just having a bad day and they’re looking for a fight,” Alonso said. “It takes two people to tango. And if there’s only one person involved, then the fight is over.”

Ways to try to avoid road rage include ignoring aggressive drivers, avoiding eye contact and any hand gestures, and staying in the vehicle, Alonso said.

“Whatever you do, do not engage,” he said.

If the aggression continues, Alonso said to get a vehicle description, call 911 and find a safe, public place to pull over.

Alonso said often his students describe seeing their mom or dad have “anger management issues” while driving.

He said parents should remember their children often mimic what they do.

“We need to be good teachers,” Alonso said.

He said whatever the other driver has done, it comes down to, “Let it go. It’s not worth it. Continue on your way and try to have a good day after that.”

More on KSAT: