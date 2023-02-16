Abandoned Balcones Heights dogs facing euthanasia

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Two dogs rescued after being abandoned in an apartment in Balcones Heights are facing euthanasia.

Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne De Leon says one dog has been adopted, but the remaining two will be put down this Friday if they aren’t fostered or adopted in time.

Last month, the pit bulls were rescued from the Coral Gables Apartments after their owner abandoned them.

A court granted the city custody of the dogs, and since then, they’ve been boarded at a local vet clinic.

De Leon says they can’t afford the cost and are desperately searching for a safe home for the remaining two dogs.

“Time is of the essence. Now, we are down to the wire. And so I’m reaching out to see if there might be anyone that might be able to help us to save these dogs from being put down,” De Leon said.

She says the dogs, a male and a female, are friendly and would make great pets.

If you’d like to adopt or foster them, email De Leon directly at sdeleon@bhtx.gov, or call Balcones Heights City Hall at (210)735-9149.