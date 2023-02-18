45º

LIVE

Local News

Multiple injured after parking lot fight leads to shooting, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 2:19 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, SAPD, Shooting, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fight in the parking lot of an East Side bar led to a shooting that left two people injured, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:19 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police said a fight occurred in the bar’s parking lot when an unknown suspect fired shots.

A woman was later reported with a gunshot wound to her foot at an area hospital, police said.

SAPD is still working to locate the suspect.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email