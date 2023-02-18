Multiple injured after parking lot fight leads to shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fight in the parking lot of an East Side bar led to a shooting that left two people injured, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 2:19 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police said a fight occurred in the bar’s parking lot when an unknown suspect fired shots.

A woman was later reported with a gunshot wound to her foot at an area hospital, police said.

SAPD is still working to locate the suspect.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.