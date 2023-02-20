Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in road rage shooting on city’s Northeast Side

The image obtained of the possible suspect vehicle shows manage yellow lights surrounding the 18 wheeler and there are no markings on the box trailer.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a big rig driver suspected in a road rage shooting that occurred on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, the incident occurred on Feb. 8 in the 6400 block of IH-35 N.

A man driving a yellow 18-wheeler towing a box trailer fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

An image released by Crime Stoppers shows the possible suspect vehicle. There are no markings on the box trailer but it has yellow/orange lights surrounding it.

Anyone with any knowledge of the assault is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers site.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

