Southside ISD to host first Mariachi Festival in March

The festival will be hosted on March 4 at the Southside High School auditorium

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – South Side Independent School District will host seven districts at its first Mariachi Festival this March.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 4 at the Southside High School auditorium, located at 19190 U.S. Highway 281 South.

The district’s mariachi group will perform at the festival under the direction of Mrs. Anna Bustamente.

The following districts are set to attend the event:

  • San Antonio ISD
  • Uvalde ISD
  • Harlandale ISD
  • Laredo ISD
  • Southwest ISD, including Southwest High School JV and 9th grade
  • South San ISD, including South San High School
  • Brooks County ISD, including Falfurrias High School

