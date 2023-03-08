Questions surround fire at home in Government Hill neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have several questions regarding a fire that caused damage to a home in the Government Hill neighborhood on San Antonio’s East Side.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home in the 900 block of Mason Street. That is less than a block away from the nearest fire station.

Firefighters say someone knocked on their door to tell them about the fire around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from a front window, but they say the fire had spread to the attic.

Crews were able to knock it down quickly.

The home that caught fire is less than a block away from the San Antonio fire station in the Government Hill neighborhood. (KSAT 12 News)

Finding out what caused the fire, though, would not happen as quickly. Investigators spent quite a bit of time going through the home, collecting evidence.

Another question firefighters had was how many people were in the home when the fire broke out.

They say they spoke with a woman who told them she had escaped the fire and that she was the only person in the home when it started.

Later, they say she told them a second person, a man, also was there, but was missing.

Firefighters did not know right away what became of the man.

They say after they put out the fire, they conducted a thorough search of the home, but did not find anyone inside it.