Photos show person accused of robbing EZ Pawn on East Side; reward for info offered

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in searching for the person who robbed a pawn shop on the East Side last month.

The robbery happened on Feb. 6 at the EZ Pawn in the 800 block of South WW White Road.

A Crime Stoppers report states that a person went to the store and robbed it at gunpoint. The robber left in a red vehicle after stealing money and jewelry.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

