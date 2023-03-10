Man, 22, indicted in connection with death of Schertz man whose body was found 18 months after he disappeared

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Guadalupe County grand jury indicted a man on charges of murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence related to the death of Jacob Dubois.

Ethan Beckman, 22, was indicted on March 2 on two felony charges and is being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Dubois was last seen at his home in Schertz in March 2021 after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with Beckman.

According to a previous KSAT report, Dubois never returned home and the case turned into a murder investigation.

Dubois’ remains were found 18 months later in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, Comal County deputies and Schertz police reported.

At the time of Dubois’ disappearance, police questioned Beckman who said the pair drove to a construction site near the victim’s home. Beckman said Dubois told him that he was going to walk home but when officers questioned him again several days later, Beckman gave conflicting stories.

Schertz police later determined that Beckman was involved in a collision on March 8, 2021 and abandoned his vehicle near Highway 281 and Johnson Way, near where Dubois’ remains were later found.

Authorities seized the vehicle and police found evidence that someone tried to clean the interior of the car.

A spent bullet was found inside the car, the floorboard was soaked with water and blood was found near the passenger’s seat, according to a previous KSAT report.

Police also said Beckman was found to have used a ride-sharing app to make several trips to Walmart where he purchased items “that could possibly be used in an attempt to dispose of or destroy a body.”