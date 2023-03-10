70º

San Antonio police seek suspect in March 2022 shooting on North Side

Scott Carter killed in the 500 block of Storeywood Drive

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been nearly one year since a 40-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home, and the investigation has not led to the identity of the person who pulled the trigger in the North Side shooting.

Scott Carter was killed on March 11, 2022, in the 500 block of Storeywood Drive.

Surveillance video footage showed the gunman was dropped off by someone in a black Ford F-150 crew cab at 6:45 a.m. The shooter approached Carter, shot him, and then took off.

The victim’s mother remembers her son as the anniversary of his death approaches. She said Carter was her only child.

“You look at memories, and you smile, but at the same time, you know that there’s no more memories to be made, and that hurts,” said Sandra Carter.

The case remains under investigation. San Antonio police ask anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

