Celebrate American Western heritage, culture at the Briscoe Western Art Museum Spring Break Roundup

SAN ANTONIO – The Briscoe Western Art Museum is extending its hours and offering guests crafts, scavenger hunts, and stories as a part of its Spring Break Roundup.

From March 13 through 19, the museum at 210 W Market St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Spring Break Roundup will be held from March 16 through 18 and is included in museum admission, with no charge for craft supplies and no reservations required.

The come-and-go events include activities that celebrate the heritage and culture of the American West.

A complete list of events and activities offered each day is available below.

Texas Beauty Around Us: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16, guests can celebrate the beauty of the Texas landscape by creating wildflower artwork.

Animals of Texas: Visitors can learn all about the animals that live in Texas. After completing a scavenger hunt to locate animals “hidden” in the museum galleries of the Briscoe, children and families can create their stuffed animals. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.

Full STEAM Ahead: Texas Tall Tales and Armadillos: Participate in the Briscoe’s “Full STEAM Ahead” educational series. The event includes tall tales of the West, followed by a drawing activity. The event is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.

Children 12 and under always get free admission to the museum. More information about events at the Briscoe can be found online.

