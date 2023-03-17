VIA celebrates operators on Transit Driver Appreciation Day

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is showing appreciation for its drivers Friday on National Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

Transit Driver Appreciation Day is a yearly event that recognizes the public service of transit drivers and their contributions to our communities.

VIA’s leadership teams, board members, and staff were at various locations throughout the day greeting and thanking operators on duty.

The organization is also acknowledging the hundreds of frontline workers, including mechanics and maintenance crews, safety, police, and customer information teams who make sure VIA can deliver safe, reliable bus and van service daily, a news release said.

VIA encouraged customers to join in the celebration by thanking transit employees daily for their contributions to the community.

