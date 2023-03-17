49º

VIA celebrates operators on Transit Driver Appreciation Day

VIA honors drivers contributions to servicing the community daily

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is showing appreciation for its drivers Friday on National Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

Transit Driver Appreciation Day is a yearly event that recognizes the public service of transit drivers and their contributions to our communities.

VIA’s leadership teams, board members, and staff were at various locations throughout the day greeting and thanking operators on duty.

The organization is also acknowledging the hundreds of frontline workers, including mechanics and maintenance crews, safety, police, and customer information teams who make sure VIA can deliver safe, reliable bus and van service daily, a news release said.

VIA encouraged customers to join in the celebration by thanking transit employees daily for their contributions to the community.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email