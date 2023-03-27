BCSO to discuss safety, ‘dangers’ of THC vape pens at meeting for Southwest ISD

BCSO to increase patrol near Brennan, Southwest high schools due to recent drug, gun incidents

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Independent School District will hold a safety meeting for residents in the district to discuss THC vape pens and recent crime.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest High School, 11960 Dragon Lane.

According to a news release, Sheriff Javier Salazar will discuss the “dangers associated with THC vape pens.”

Deputies said that vape pens, which are illegal in Texas if the concentration is higher than 0.3%, are believed to be the “root of violent crime recently.”

BCSO is also expected to report on crime trends, safety tips and proactive measures.

Last week, BCSO said they were going to increase patrols near Southwest and Brennan high schools due to recent drug and gun-related incidents. Brennan is located in Northside ISD.

A safety meeting was held for Northside ISD residents last week.

Parents should expect to see members of the School Safety Task Force for the rest of the school year, BCSO said. The task force is made up of support personnel and deputies from BCSO’s gang, mental health, traffic, patrol and organized crime units.

Read also: