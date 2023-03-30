New networking group for women entrepreneurs recently launched in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new San Antonio networking group dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs.

Brooke Rodriguez, operations director at Geekdom, was part of the team that launched the Women Founder Network.

“We really saw a need to help women connect with other women, connect with mentors and resources as well,” Rodriguez said.

The networking group held its first meeting last month. The event brought together 54 women entrepreneurs, including Ashley Bird who founded the company “Blooming with Birdie.”

“We are a children’s educational experience company. We design experiences for children, both digitally through online experiences that typically come with some sort of hands on kits. And then we also do in-person experiences that are really curated for children,” Bird said.

Bird is a certified Montessori educator and began her business in 2020 with support from Geekdom, a collaborative working space downtown.

“I went through their accelerator program and from there have just taken off with a ton of support from Geekdom,” Bird said.

She is now sharing her experiences and connecting with entrepreneurs in this new group.

“Being able to share all of your knowledge, all of your experiences, all of your expertise really creates an environment that is really supportive,” Bird said.

The group will be hosting its second free event for women entrepreneurs on Friday and will be focusing on financing and funding. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Geekdom Event Centre on 131 Soledad.

“How you can fundraise, how you can get your business fully funded to hit all of your goals that you’re reaching,” Rodriguez said of the topics to be covered at the event.

