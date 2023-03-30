Shiner beer is opening its first-ever barbecue restaurant

Spoetzl Brewery opened its own on-premise BBQ restaurant, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., to create a truly Texan experience for all to enjoy, officials said.

SHINER, Texas – It’s not an April Fools’ joke — Shiner beer company is opening its first-ever barbecue restaurant K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., at the Spoetzl brewery on April 1.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will have its grand opening from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Guests can now enjoy brisket alongside their iconic Texas Shiner Bock brew. There will be barbecue samples and QR codes posted in select areas of the brewery for prizes including gift cards, shirts, hats and more, according to a news release sent to KSAT.

Anyone who attends the grand opening will also get a free beer token for every $25 spent at the barbecue restaurant.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Visitors can choose from meats and cuts including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausage. All of the meat served at the restaurant is sustainably packaged and locally sourced, the news release states.

The pit master is Tommy Schuette, who has more than 20 years of experience.

Fun Fact: The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes.

“Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 114 years ago,” Shiner officials said.