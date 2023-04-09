67º

Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash on Hwy 281, SAPD says

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of US Highway 281 N.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash on Highway 281 Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a southbound red Ford F-150 attempted to pass a silver Lexus NX300 on the left shoulder and crashed into the Lexus after the shoulder narrowed.

The Ford then crashed into the driver’s side of a Volkswagen, pushing it off the roadway into a metal guardrail. The Ford followed the Volkswagen into the guardrail, eventually separating and coming to a stop.

SAPD said the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital by a family member with serious bodily injury.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was deemed intoxicated and booked for Intoxication Assault.

