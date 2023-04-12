Bexar County man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crime

Lonnie Paul Miller was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually abusing a young family member.

Lonnie Paul Miller will not be eligible for parole after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

After four days of testimony in the 399th District Court, a jury deliberated for 1.5 hours before returning a guilty verdict.

According to the DA’s Office, Miller sexually abused the victim, who was living with him in 2014. A school administrator read the girl’s journal and reported the outcry to the San Antonio Police Department. The victim was interviewed by police officers, a forensic interviewer, and a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE nurse). She confirmed what she wrote in her journal.

Miller has a prior history of sexual abuse and is a registered sex offender who previously spent 18 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children – and this victory for the victim comes during Child Abuse Awareness month,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “This month and every single day, we must remember to keep our children safe, look for signs of abuse, and to be their support system.”

