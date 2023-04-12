69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after shooting another man at West Side apartment complex, police say

The man was shot in his leg

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, SAPD, Crime
San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of S. San Marcos. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who shot another man at an apartment complex west of downtown on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened after 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. San Marcos, near Interstate 35.

Police said they arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg at a downstairs apartment. The victim was in an upstairs unit with a woman when the other man showed up and shot him, police said.

One of the men is an ex-boyfriend of the woman, but it’s unclear if it’s the victim or shooter, police said.

Officers believe the victim ran to the other unit to get away from the suspect, who fled before police arrived. The suspect was later found on the East Side.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Police said there was a baby inside the apartment when the shooting happened, but no one else was injured.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter