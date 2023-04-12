74º

SAPD searching for person who shot man at apartment complex on Southwest Side

3 schools in Edgewood ISD placed in ‘secure hold’

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

San Antonio police respond to a reported shooting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the 2500 block of S. Gen. McMullen Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot a man at a Southwest Side apartment complex.

The shooting happened at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of S. Gen. McMullen Drive.

Police said the man was shot in the leg near a major artery and taken to University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooter fled the scene and police are currently looking for them. Police said the shooting victim is not cooperating.

An Edgewood ISD spokesperson said that as a precaution, Kennedy High School, Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation and Winston Intermediate School of Excellence went into secure hold, which is not a lockdown.

Officers are at the campuses as a preventative measure and there is not a threat or danger to the campus, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

