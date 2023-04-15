SAPD: Employee taken to hospital after shooting at Church’s Chicken, 3 suspects on the run

SAN ANTONIO – An employee was taken to the hospital after three men attempted to shoot him at a Northwest Side restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 3:15 p.m., Saturday at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in the 1800 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

Police said a black vehicle parked in the handicapped spot of the restaurant, and three men entered the store with rifles.

The suspects fired multiple rounds at the employee before leaving the restaurant and heading eastbound on Hildebrand Ave.

A description of the suspects hasn’t been released.

SAPD said the 22-year-old employee was injured by shrapnel in the shooting and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects involved.