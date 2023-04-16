Missing 9-year-old boy found safe, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – Update:

Caden Cowley, a 9-year-old boy reported missing Saturday night, has been found safe, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

No other details were provided.

Original:

A search is underway for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Caden Cowley was last seen just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Flower Pond near St. Hedwig.

He is described as four feet nine inches tall with a weight of 80 pounds, blue eyes, and brown hair.

BCSO says he was last seen wearing an orange shirt, grey shorts, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Caden’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.