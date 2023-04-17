N St. Mary’s strip restaurant denied COVID-Construction Grant money

SAN ANTONIO – A St. Mary’s strip restaurant, Candlelight Pourhouse, has resorted to operating at limited hours to avoid going under, opening only three days a week.

“I’ve lost so much I tapped into my retirement, I tapped into my funds, so no, I haven’t profited at all,” said restaurant owner Tammy Russell.

Russell explained how she hoped the Covid-Construction Recovery Grant Program would provide much-needed financial assistance.

However, she received an email from Lift Fund, tasked with handling applications, stating she didn’t meet the criteria last week.

“Disappointed, I felt like there was a hole in my stomach. What else could have kept me from getting qualified, lost money, have my business that was affected by it, my staffing, the roads to get access, so what else I’m missing,” Russell told KSAT.

Russell explained that the Lift Fund didn’t provide specifics for the rejection. She then turned to her councilman, Mario Bravo.

She added that even Bravo was surprised by the decision and told her he would look into it.

Russell is currently bringing in around 8 to 9 thousand a week but says, realistically, she needs to make 12 to 15 thousand to be profitable.

“I’m a fighter... and I’m not going to go down without a fight even if we have to scrape and scrape, and that’s what we’ve been doing. I’m going to make it happen,” said Russell

KSAT has reached out to Lift Fund and District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, but we have not heard back yet.