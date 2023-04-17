61º

Survivors from Robb Elementary raising money for Disneyland trip

As of Sunday, they have raised over $24,000 for the trip.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

UVALDE, Texas – Next month will mark one year since the tragedy at Robb Elementary, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Now the families of some of the survivors are raising money to send their children to Disneyland for the week of May 24th.

They’re doing this to get the kids away from Uvalde that week so they can share happy times rather than sit in the heartbreaking memories of what they endured.

We spoke with AJ Martines and Jaydien Canizales, survivors from room 112, and their moms about what this trip means to them.

“I know who I want to meet,” Canizales said.

“Who do you want to meet?” KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman asked.

“The mouse,” Canizales said.

“Well, I wanted to really go because of Mickey Mouse,” AJ said.

”It’s just to get them out of here and be kids. I mean I wish there was…I mean I really wish we didn’t have to do all of this to get away on May 24th but I really wish this never happened,” Kassandra Martinez, AJ’s mom added.

The money raised would pay for five of the survivors from room 112 and their families to go.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to cover tickets, hotel, travel, and food expenses.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

