Survivors from Robb Elementary raising money for Disneyland trip

UVALDE, Texas – Next month will mark one year since the tragedy at Robb Elementary, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Now the families of some of the survivors are raising money to send their children to Disneyland for the week of May 24th.

They’re doing this to get the kids away from Uvalde that week so they can share happy times rather than sit in the heartbreaking memories of what they endured.

We spoke with AJ Martines and Jaydien Canizales, survivors from room 112, and their moms about what this trip means to them.

“I know who I want to meet,” Canizales said.

“Who do you want to meet?” KSAT reporter Leigh Waldman asked.

“The mouse,” Canizales said.

“Well, I wanted to really go because of Mickey Mouse,” AJ said.

”It’s just to get them out of here and be kids. I mean I wish there was…I mean I really wish we didn’t have to do all of this to get away on May 24th but I really wish this never happened,” Kassandra Martinez, AJ’s mom added.

The money raised would pay for five of the survivors from room 112 and their families to go.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to cover tickets, hotel, travel, and food expenses.