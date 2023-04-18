Mother who survived North Side shooting shares her story

SAN ANTONIO – A mother shot several times along with her two young daughters, one of whom has died and the other still in the ICU, is speaking out for the first time.

Mariah Clare, 28, is recovering at a local hospital after being shot multiple times in her home. Her 2-year-old daughter is one floor above her, recovering in the intensive care unit. The baby of the family, an 11-month-old, did not survive.

“Here we are; I get to buy an urn and a walker in the same week; I have no home because I can’t go back to the one I was in,” Mariah Clare said.

The arrested suspect in the case is 50-Year-old Stephen Clare. Mariah said Stephen is her ex-husband and attacked their two daughters.

Mariah said the day the shooting happened, April 10, was a regular day. Her ex would visit the kids regularly to co-parent. What was play time before bed quickly turned into something else when she said Stephen pulled a gun.

“He stands next to me, and he puts a gun in my face, and he tells me to get into the car. He’s like, you’re not going to make it this time,” Mariah said.

Mariah said she and Stephen fought as she tried to take the gun away. In the process, she was shot multiple times. She adds Stephen was using a revolver, so she fought up until he had used all six bullets in hopes of keeping her kids safe.

Mariah’s 11-year-old and-8-year-old from a previous relationship escaped the home and the two kids she shared with Stephen did not. Her 11-month-old died and a 3-year-old is in intensive care.

“He took out a pocket knife and stabbed my 3-year-old three times in the stomach,” Mariah said.

Mariah said her 8-year-old and 11-year-old are traumatized and she is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one through the neck. Meanwhile, her biggest concern is Stephen bonding out.

“He lives two minutes down the road from my children’s school, the two children who he just hunted,” Mariah said.

Stephen Clare, 50, was charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD and records with the Bexar County Jail.

At the last check (Tuesday evening), he has not bonded out and is facing bonds up to $2 million.

You can find resources for victims of domestic violence here.