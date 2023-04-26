Woman, daughter released from hospital after being shot at North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were shot during a domestic violence rampage have been released from the hospital and are recovering with family

Mariah Clare, 28, was released Monday and her daughter Rosalie went home on Tuesday, the family confirmed.

Their injuries stem from a shooting that happened on April 10 in their North Side home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place when Mariah’s ex-husband, Stephen Clare, came to visit their children.

What started as playtime escalated when Stephen Clare pulled a gun and shot Mariah Clare and their two daughters, police said.

One of the children, 11-month-old Willow, died from her injuries, SAPD said. Rosalie was taken to the hospital and recovered in the intensive care unit before she was released.

Stephen has since been charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mariah told KSAT on Wednesday that funeral services have been set for Willow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

As of Wednesday, Stephen Clare remained in jail in lieu of bonds up to $2 million.

You can find resources for victims of domestic violence here.