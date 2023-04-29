Man arrested after hours-long manhunt in Atascosa County, sheriff says

Man arrested after leading deputies in a 4-hour manhunt in Atascosa County, sheriff says.

ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man was taken into custody after a chase and manhunt in Atascosa County, according to sheriff’s deputies.

At 8:40 a.m., Saturday, a Texas DPS trooper attempted to pull over a stolen pickup truck on Highway 281 when the driver fled, bottoming out on the banks of Bonita Creek.

ACSO deputies, Pleasanton police, and Texas DPS responded to the search, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Tracking dogs from McMullen County were also called in and drones were deployed in the search.

After a four-and-a-half-hour manhunt, ACSO found the suspect trying to cross Coughran Road.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle, said ACSO. His identity hasn’t been released.